Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Grove Collaborative Price Performance

Shares of Grove Collaborative stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Grove Collaborative has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GROV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 1,337,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.