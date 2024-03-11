GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $943,000 in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $57.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.14. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

Insider Activity at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $124,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,282.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,999,201 shares of company stock worth $126,081,666. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

