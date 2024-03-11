GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 111,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 863,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,521,000 after buying an additional 391,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.31.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $76.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.37. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,625 shares of company stock valued at $341,608. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.