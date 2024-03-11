GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 289.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,228 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 874.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASC. StockNews.com lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

ASC stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $641.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.39. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.26 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

(Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Further Reading

