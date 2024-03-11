GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.02 Million Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Koppers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 50.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 22.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 301.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $52.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $513.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.67 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $186,991.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,908.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Koppers news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 700 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $37,807.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,488 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $186,991.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,908.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,973 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KOP shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

