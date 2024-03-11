H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H World Group were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of H World Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H World Group during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in H World Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

H World Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $34.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. H World Group Limited has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

