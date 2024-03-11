Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,162 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 56.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 120,734 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 13.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,037,646 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,525,000 after buying an additional 235,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after buying an additional 44,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $36.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

