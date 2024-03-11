Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Noble Financial lowered Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HAYN
Haynes International Price Performance
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Haynes International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Haynes International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Haynes International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Haynes International by 12.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Haynes International
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.