Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Haynes International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $59.35 on Friday. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $60.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $758.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Haynes International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Haynes International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Haynes International by 12.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

