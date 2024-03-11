HC Wainwright Boosts Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Price Target to $5.00

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NUVB opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. Nuvation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 38.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 9.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

