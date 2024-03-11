Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CFO John P. Rielly Sells 2,596 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Rielly sold 2,596 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $375,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,443,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE HES opened at $144.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.49. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 581.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,374,000 after buying an additional 1,998,824 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,100,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $213,336,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hess by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,204 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after buying an additional 889,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

