Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,551 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 98,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,083,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 18.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,975,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,230,000 after buying an additional 307,281 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 4,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $680,400.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,161,828.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at $23,433,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 4,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $680,400.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,161,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,877 shares of company stock worth $20,707,982 over the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

Hess Stock Up 0.4 %

Hess stock opened at $144.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.27. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

