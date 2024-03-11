Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Andrew P. Slentz Sells 1,062 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hess Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $144.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.49. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

