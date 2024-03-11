Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $35.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.50. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.21%. Hess Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6343 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.53%.

Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 5.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

