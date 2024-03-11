Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Holdings Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $27,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,053,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,640,000 after buying an additional 55,384 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 35,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,899,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,344,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,983,000 after buying an additional 47,591 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.46.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hexcel Stock Down 1.4 %

Hexcel stock opened at $76.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

