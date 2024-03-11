HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Director Sells $111,960.00 in Stock

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $111,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 825,776 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,980.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Aditya Kohli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $113,700.00.
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $90,300.00.
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $89,280.00.
- On Monday, February 12th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $91,920.00.
- On Thursday, February 8th, Aditya Kohli sold 8,866 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $132,369.38.
HLVX stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. HilleVax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a current ratio of 17.58.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in HilleVax during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in HilleVax by 80.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in HilleVax by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in HilleVax by 80.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HilleVax by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
