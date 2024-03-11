Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $1,780,562.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,921.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $44.72 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

