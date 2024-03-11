Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,849,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,931,098,000 after buying an additional 87,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,542,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,618,000 after buying an additional 206,023 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HOLX

Hologic Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HOLX opened at $77.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.