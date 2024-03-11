Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Horace Mann Educators worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 0.3 %

HMN stock opened at $35.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $38.29.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $402.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 5.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HMN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HMN

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 9,689 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $346,866.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,471 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.