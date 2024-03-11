Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 21,700 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Expensify worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXFY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Expensify by 71.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 61,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expensify by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Expensify by 27.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 445,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Expensify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Expensify during the first quarter worth about $2,167,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify Stock Performance

EXFY stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. Expensify, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $153.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 41.91% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 71,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $179,205.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,047,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 71,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $179,205.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,047,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 196,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $345,093.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,305,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,617,324.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 420,473 shares of company stock worth $709,347 and have sold 201,673 shares worth $480,141. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

