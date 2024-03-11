Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 4,229 IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in IAC by 113,402.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,113,000 after buying an additional 14,539,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,639,000 after purchasing an additional 109,526 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IAC by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,534,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,549,000 after purchasing an additional 347,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of IAC by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,960,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,201,000 after purchasing an additional 428,065 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $51.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $69.85.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IAC had a net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. Research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

