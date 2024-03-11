Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 26,331 eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,331 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of eGain as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in eGain by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after acquiring an additional 382,614 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in eGain by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 533,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 180,312 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in eGain by 181.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in eGain by 13.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 658,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 79,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in eGain by 69.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.26 million, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.53. eGain Co. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90.

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.53 million. eGain had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that eGain Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

eGain Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

