Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,377 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,171,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,278,000 after buying an additional 646,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,075,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 72,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,865,000 after buying an additional 78,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,015,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 540,845 shares during the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PMVP stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $87.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals



PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

