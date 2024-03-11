Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,678 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avista by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AVA. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Avista Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Avista stock opened at $34.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $33.92. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $504.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 85.20%.

Avista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

