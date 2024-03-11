Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $174,000 Stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 120.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,146 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in RLX Technology by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 30.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,526 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 77.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth about $151,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX Technology Price Performance

RLX stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

