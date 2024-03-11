Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $208,000 Stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Interface by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,614,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,749 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,082,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,617,000 after buying an additional 67,619 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $15.91.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.16 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Interface’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

