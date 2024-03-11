Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $200,000 in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 92.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Omnicell by 561.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 180.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Omnicell by 424.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Omnicell by 25.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL opened at $28.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 0.74. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $77.14.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $258.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

