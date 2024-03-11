Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 16.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 49,716 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $641,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 38.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 543,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 46,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ALHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.34. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $9.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

