HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in HSBC were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 34.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 22.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 1.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Down 1.2 %

HSBC stock opened at $37.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.63.

HSBC Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.56%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSBC shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $811.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HSBC

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.