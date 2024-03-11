Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 14,187 Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 874.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.39.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.26 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 22.76%. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

