Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Viad by 0.5% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Viad by 7.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viad by 5.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Viad by 11.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viad by 6.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Viad from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Viad from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

VVI stock opened at $36.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $771.82 million, a PE ratio of -193.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.96. Viad Corp has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $291.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $277.81 million. Viad had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 0.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

