Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $494.00.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $339.35 on Monday. Humana has a 12-month low of $334.54 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $390.28 and its 200-day moving average is $453.74.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

