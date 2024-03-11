iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,726 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in LPL Financial by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $263.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $271.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.62.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total transaction of $1,485,582.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,462.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.