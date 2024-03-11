iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,673 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,673 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 46.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 200,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,723,000 after buying an additional 63,134 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 13.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,663.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $8,327,483. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.95.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Veeva Systems stock opened at $227.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.03 and a 200-day moving average of $199.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.74, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $233.00.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

