iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $423,732,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $82,304,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Mobileye Global by 7,591.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after buying an additional 2,243,797 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth about $77,203,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,917,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,600 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Mobileye Global stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $47.41.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Mobileye Global’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

