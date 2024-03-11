iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 15,490 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $38.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $43.70.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 149.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Get Our Latest Report on NSA

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.