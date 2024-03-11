iA Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Pool by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 70.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Pool by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Pool by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $415.06 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.55 and its 200 day moving average is $364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

