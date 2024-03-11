iA Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $56.36 on Monday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

