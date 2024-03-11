iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $505,000 Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,805,651 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $466.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $466.28 and a 200 day moving average of $452.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $487.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

