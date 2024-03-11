iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,042,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 411,405 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 425.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 312,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 252,772 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 92,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 281,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $25.04.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.