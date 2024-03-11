iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Kellanova worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Kellanova by 491.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in Kellanova by 81.8% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at $498,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Kellanova Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE K opened at $54.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average is $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $72.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,298,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,087,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,058,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,735,238 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

