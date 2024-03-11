iA Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $415,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,613 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock opened at $76.16 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $91.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 846.32 and a beta of 2.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

