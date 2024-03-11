iA Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $521,000 in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,411,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,086,000 after purchasing an additional 412,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after purchasing an additional 96,832 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,941,000 after purchasing an additional 616,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,576,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,599,000 after purchasing an additional 387,274 shares in the last quarter.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 10,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $275,306.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $108,268.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,279.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 10,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $275,306.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,274 shares of company stock worth $8,707,974 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 1.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GO stock opened at $25.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70.

GO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

Get Our Latest Report on GO

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.