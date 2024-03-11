iA Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 581.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hess by 44.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,204 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after acquiring an additional 889,122 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hess by 703.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,146,000 after acquiring an additional 882,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at $113,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $144.88 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.49.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,877 shares of company stock worth $20,707,982 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HES. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

