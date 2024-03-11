iA Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 234,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 45,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,683,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 61,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.5% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 72,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.64%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

