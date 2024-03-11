iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,129 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,813 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the second quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in F5 by 24.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 470 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 19.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIV opened at $192.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.60 and its 200-day moving average is $169.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $199.49.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. F5’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at $23,173,653.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total transaction of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at $23,173,653.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,251 shares of company stock worth $1,892,187. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

