iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,800 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,006 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 349.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $12.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

