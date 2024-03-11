iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 342.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 377,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,208,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,122,000.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of FND stock opened at $124.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $129.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $1,602,640.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 170,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $1,602,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 170,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,501 shares of company stock worth $13,264,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

