iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,716 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $224.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $276.43.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

