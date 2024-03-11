iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,125 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock valued at $192,335. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $63.41 on Monday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.65.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.45%.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.