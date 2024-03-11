iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,363 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Garmin by 108.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,573,000 after buying an additional 970,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 195.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,622,990,000 after buying an additional 527,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $141.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $93.52 and a 52 week high of $142.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.92.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,394 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

Featured Articles

